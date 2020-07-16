85 gaming companies to join Gamescom 2020

Despite not having a physical place to gather and show their products, a lot of video games companies are supporting Gamescom 2020, the next big video games fair of the weird year that is 2020. There are almost 100 names in the list of partners, and it included many big players from around the globe.
Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Ubisoft, SEGA and Koch Media are among the confirmed participants, although how, when and what will they share is a mystery. In the other hand, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo, Square Enix, Konami and the Take-2 will be missed.
As for the programme, it kicks off on Thursday 27 August with an online show, Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley. The Eurovision-like Europlay Games Contest will hopefully amuse fans on Saturday Nighty. Then there's Awesome Indies on Sunday, which will be the meeting point for indie game fans.
Full list of Gamescom 2020 partners:
2p Games
A2 Softworks / Cybernetic Technologies
Activision Blizzard
Aerosoft
Afterburner Studios
Alersteam
Alien Pixel Games
All in! Games
Altergaze
Anshar Studios
Assemble Entertainment
astragon
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Bedtime Digital Games
Bethesda
BitComposer
Bossa Studios
Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik
Cenprom
Clever Plays
Curve Digital
Cybershoes GmbH
Dark Fracture
Dotemu
Drop Bear Bytes
East Games / Goblinz Studio
Electronic Arts
Egosoft
Enlightened Robot Entertainment
ESL
EXOR Studios
Fast Travel Games
Focus Home
Ford / Fordzilla
FRONTIER DEVELOPMENT
FusionPlay
Gamers Health United
Goldilock One
GPORTAL
Headup
Indie Arena Booth
IT Sonix
Khaylan Arts
Koch Media GmbH
Lootboy
Mass Creation
MediaMarkt eBusiness
Merge Games
Mixtvision
Monster Couch
Neowiz
Novaquark
Numbermill
OWN3D media GmbH
Payload Studios
Piece of Cake Studios
Playtra
Proletariat
SATURN XPERION
Scavengers Studio
SEGA Europe
Shedofideas Game Studio
Streamheroes
Strictly Limited Games
Super.com
Tactical Adventures
The Fox Software
The Game Bakers
Thing Trunk
Third Shift Studios
Tin Can Studio
Toplitz Productions
Trusted Events GmbH
Twisted II Studio
Ubisoft
Varsav
Wargaming
Whisper Interactive (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
Wired Productions
WP Merchandise
Xbox
Xeam Solutions
Yager Development GmbH
Yooreka Games
Zordix
