85 gaming companies to join Gamescom 2020

Despite not having a physical place to gather and show their products, a lot of video games companies are supporting Gamescom 2020, the next big video games fair of the weird year that is 2020. There are almost 100 names in the list of partners, and it included many big players from around the globe.

Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Ubisoft, SEGA and Koch Media are among the confirmed participants, although how, when and what will they share is a mystery. In the other hand, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo, Square Enix, Konami and the Take-2 will be missed.

As for the programme, it kicks off on Thursday 27 August with an online show, Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley. The Eurovision-like Europlay Games Contest will hopefully amuse fans on Saturday Nighty. Then there's Awesome Indies on Sunday, which will be the meeting point for indie game fans.

Full list of Gamescom 2020 partners:

2p Games

A2 Softworks / Cybernetic Technologies

Activision Blizzard

Aerosoft

Afterburner Studios

Alersteam

Alien Pixel Games

All in! Games

Altergaze

Anshar Studios

Assemble Entertainment

astragon

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Bedtime Digital Games

Bethesda

BitComposer

Bossa Studios

Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik

Cenprom

Clever Plays

Curve Digital

Cybershoes GmbH

Dark Fracture

Dotemu

Drop Bear Bytes

East Games / Goblinz Studio

Electronic Arts

Egosoft

Enlightened Robot Entertainment

ESL

EXOR Studios

Fast Travel Games

Focus Home

Ford / Fordzilla

FRONTIER DEVELOPMENT

FusionPlay

Gamers Health United

Goldilock One

GPORTAL

Headup

Indie Arena Booth

IT Sonix

Khaylan Arts

Koch Media GmbH

Lootboy

Mass Creation

MediaMarkt eBusiness

Merge Games

Mixtvision

Monster Couch

Neowiz

Novaquark

Numbermill

OWN3D media GmbH

Payload Studios

Piece of Cake Studios

Playtra

Proletariat

SATURN XPERION

Scavengers Studio

SEGA Europe

Shedofideas Game Studio

Streamheroes

Strictly Limited Games

Super.com

Tactical Adventures

The Fox Software

The Game Bakers

Thing Trunk

Third Shift Studios

Tin Can Studio

Toplitz Productions

Trusted Events GmbH

Twisted II Studio

Ubisoft

Varsav

Wargaming

Whisper Interactive (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Wired Productions

WP Merchandise

Xbox

Xeam Solutions

Yager Development GmbH

Yooreka Games

Zordix