Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Cars

80% of all reservations for the Scout Motors truck, is for the one with the gas engine

The customers is telling the car makers something... What can it be?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Volkswagen-owned Scout Motors announced their retro Bronco homage to their upcoming pickup, there was already a lot of interest. Now that the manufacturer has started taking pre-orders, it has quickly become clear that customers do not want the electric model, which seems to have surprised Scout Motors' CEO. Over 80% of all those who placed their orders have chosen the electric and gasoline-powered variant (a gasoline-powered range extender that, like a generator, helps charge the electric car's battery), which Scout's CEO Scott Keogh have commented:

"Look, the market has spoken. Over 80% of the reservations are for the range extender."

80% of all reservations for the Scout Motors truck, is for the one with the gas engine

This post is tagged as:

Cars


Loading next content