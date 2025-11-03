80% of all reservations for the Scout Motors truck, is for the one with the gas engine

HQ

When Volkswagen-owned Scout Motors announced their retro Bronco homage to their upcoming pickup, there was already a lot of interest. Now that the manufacturer has started taking pre-orders, it has quickly become clear that customers do not want the electric model, which seems to have surprised Scout Motors' CEO. Over 80% of all those who placed their orders have chosen the electric and gasoline-powered variant (a gasoline-powered range extender that, like a generator, helps charge the electric car's battery), which Scout's CEO Scott Keogh have commented:

"Look, the market has spoken. Over 80% of the reservations are for the range extender."