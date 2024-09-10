English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Fortnite

$8 million will be on offer in the 2025 Fortnite Championship Series

It will use a Trios format and will even use the Siphon mechanic at times too.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that the 2024 Fortnite Championship Series has come to a close, Epic Games has already begun to dish out the details on next year's season. We're told that it will offer $8 million in prize money and that it will utilise the Trios format instead of Duos as was the case this year.

Also, it's noted that sometimes the Siphon mechanic will be put into action, meaning players will get a little bit of health and shield each time they defeat an enemy.

What we don't yet know is the start date of the 2025 FNCS or any host locations for the majors that will be featured. Epic Games simply promises that we'll hear more on this front "soon".

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content