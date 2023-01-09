8 Mile TV Series Being Developed by Eminem and 50 Cent

HQ

8 Mile, the hit movie that won Eminem an Oscar, is reportedly getting its own TV series being developed by the famous rapper and 50 Cent, who recently confirmed that the show was "in motion."

Speaking to BigBoyTV, 50 Cent managed to stun the radio show hosts just by mentioning the name 8 Mile. After that, the topic of conversation shifted towards the TV show, and though 50 Cent didn't reveal much, it does seem like this is certainly something he didn't just mention on the fly.

Following the interview, the famous rapper took to Instagram to confirm that the 8 Mile TV show was in the works and would be "crazy."

Also, in the same interview 50 Cent confirmed that there would be three spin-off shows based around his hit crime drama BMF. So, if you're a fan of 50 Cent it seems he's got a lot going on right now in the TV sphere.