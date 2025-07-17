8 comics that every Wolverine fan should read

HQ

While some will argue differently, many will say that the most famous Mutant in the world of Marvel is Wolverine. The clawed and regenerative man, tormented by his past and sins, driven by a fury satiated only when taking out his rage on crooks and villains, is one of the most famous characters in Marvel's armada too. Known to few as Logan, and even fewer as James Howlett, this character has transcended generations (literally and figuratively in both lore and his audience), and to this day remains a fan-favourite thanks to Hugh Jackman's servitude as the superhero.

While you can see a multitude of great Wolverine stories in the form of film and TV, be it the excellent animated X-Men shows or even movies like Logan and the underrated The Wolverine, the famed character is also a titan in comics. So, to help you become more familiar with Logan on paper, we've selected eight readily accessible comic runs that are worthy of checking out and feature Wolverine as either the core protagonist or a key figure.

Wolverine: Origin

There are many stories that explore Wolverine's beginning but the one that seems to stand out the most is Origin. This story picks up from the very start of Wolverine's life, seeing him appear as the child James Howlett, who after a series of incidents revolving around his developing mutation is forced to abandon his home and flee into the wild. This sees Howlett finding a new home in a brutal mining camp, which frequently tests his patience and eventually sees the beast inside being awakened, Howlett dying, and Logan being born. Since Wolverine is a very old mutant, this story is set a couple of centuries before the modern day.

This is an ad:

Wolverine: Weapon X

So we've explored how Wolverine was born, but how did he become a near-indestructible tool made for violence? This is what Weapon X unpacks, as it sees Logan going through his Adamantium-fusing transition and even being brainwashed and forced to complete tasks and orders for his handlers. It's a brutal tale that shows the hardships that Wolverine has had to live through, and as expected, sees him eventually take revenge, unleashing his full rage on those that trapped him.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

One of the most defining stories in X-Men history. This chronicles how the Mutant team is tasked with stopping an atrocity in the past to prevent an incredibly grim future from taking shape. It's set in two periods, the 20th century, seeing a younger team faced with stopping an assassination that would see Sentinel robots eventually put into mass production, and also in the dark future, where not just Mutants but every single human finds themselves at the mercy of these prejudicial robots. Wolverine, as expected, is one of the few that survive in this harsh future, and naturally he's a key part in the timeline-shifting plan.

This is an ad:

Claremont & Miller's Wolverine

To be clear, this run is actually just called Wolverine, but frankly that's a surefire way to be confused about which one I'm referencing. Calling it Claremont & Miller's Wolverine, named after the superstar creators of Chris Claremont and Frank Miller, completely alleviates that confusion, as this is one of the finest comic runs to ever feature Logan at the helm. It sees Wolverine heading to Japan to reclaim lost honour and to ultimately win the hand of the fair Mariko, a woman who Logan has long been infatuated with. This is a stunningly drawn adventure with some great themes and key moments that further emphasise why Wolverine is such a classic even to this day.

House of M

Another massively important event that went on to define Marvel lore for years to come. House of M actually revolves around Wanda Maximoff, who here loses control as Scarlet Witch and begins to tear the world to pieces. The X-Men - including Wolverine - and the Avengers come together to stop Wanda and save the world in the process, but it's never as easy as that, as Magneto finds himself in the equation and torn between helping save Wanda, who in this run is his adopted daughter, or to use her powers to enact his own ambitions.

Wolverine: Enemy of the State

It's actually surprisingly common to see Wolverine become brainwashed or tricked into doing something horrific (more on that later...), and this is precisely what Logan gets up to once more in Enemy of the State. This run sees The Hand and Hydra twisting Wolverine into a tool of their own desire and then directing him at his former super-colleagues so they can be resurrected by the nefarious organisation as controllable killing machines. While Wolverine's claws do taste blood, Logan eventually breaks free of the brainwash and turns his rage on those who used him as a weapon.

Wolverine: Coyote Crossing

One of the more recent Wolverine runs, Coyote Crossing actually picks up a few issues into the new series of Wolverine comics that ran in the early 2000s. It saw Logan strolling into a small town in the south of America on the border to Mexico, and proceeding to come across a grim discovery that sees him taking action in the way that he does best, the way that few others can match. While this constitutes a wider Wolverine run, Coyote Crossing actually runs for a bunch of issues, making it a series of its own.

Wolverine: Old Man Logan

We spoke about brainwashing earlier right? Old Man Logan might be the most brutal example of that, as it sees what happens when Mysterio tricks Wolverine into thinking the X-Men Mansion is under attack, only to really have him brutally kill all his colleagues and kickstarting a new era led by supervillains. Old Man Logan then picks up decades and decades later in a post-apocalyptic America which has been split up between various super-overlords and sees Wolverine on a mission with Hawkeye and facing off with several baddies, including a very cruel and sadistic group made up of The Incredible Hulk's inbred children. Yep, this one isn't a walk in the park, but it's ruthless, memorable, and a great way to end this journey with Logan.