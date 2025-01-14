78% of all Nvidia employees are now millionaires

HQ

Nvidia is currently the world's second largest company by value, second only to Apple. The company's shares have risen by almost 4,000% since 2019, which according to Rubén D, a venture capitalist at Spanish Mundi Ventures, means that 78% of the company's employees are now millionaires (in American dollars) thanks to employee shares.

However, employees have not been lazy about their wealth, as several employees report working seven days a week, many of them until 2AM, and their working days are characterised by many meetings and micromanagement.

The wealth of employees has reportedly brought new challenges as more employees are struggling to find the motivation to work hard and more want to go part-time. This is possibly due to so-called "golden handcuffs" that prevent employees from leaving Nvidia because their shares are vested over four years, which in short means they don't have full ownership of their shares until after four years.

As a result, Nvidia has a staff turnover rate of only 2.7%, compared to the industry average of 17.7%.