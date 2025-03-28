English
7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar and Thailand, over 150 dead

Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, was hit hardest.

The latest news of Myanmar and Thailand. We now know that the massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, has caused catastrophic damage and killed more than 150 people.

Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, was hit hardest, where multiple buildings collapsed, and a dam burst, adding to the destruction. In Thailand, a high-rise under construction crumbled in Bangkok, claiming at least three lives.

The tremor, followed by a strong aftershock, has left thousands injured. The full extent of the disaster remains unclear, as authorities grapple with limited access to affected areas, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Bangkok, Thailand. 28 March, 2025 // Shutterstock

