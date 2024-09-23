75% of all UK games sales in August were digital

HQ

We all know that video games sales are becoming increasingly digital and that physical media in the space seems to be dying out. This is affirmed once again in a new report by GamesIndustry.biz, who notes that in the month of August in the UK, 75% of all sales of video games happened to be digital.

The report notes that while sales were down almost 2% over last August, the physical-digital divide grew 10%, up to a 75/25 digital-physical split. No doubt this is a sign of things to come and that we can probably expect an even smaller market share of physical game sales by the time we reach August 2025.

As per the games that topped the charts, Grand Theft Auto V continued to stand firm and hold the throne, with Hogwarts Legacy in second, Borderlands 3 in third, Grand Theft Auto Online in fourth, and EA Sports FC 24 in fifth. So, no surprises to report on really (bar Borderlands finding success likely in the wake of the film's premiere).