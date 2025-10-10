7.4 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across Southern Philippines

HQ

We just got the news that a powerful offshore earthquake shook the southern Philippines early Friday, prompting tsunami warnings across the region and reports of damage near the epicenter in Mindanao. Local authorities confirmed at least one fatality as rescue operations were being organized, while nearby countries such as Indonesia and Palau also issued alerts. The Philippine president assured that emergency teams were on standby as assessments continued in affected areas. The tremor, among the strongest to hit the country in recent years, caused widespread panic and structural damage, though the immediate tsunami threat was later lifted. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!