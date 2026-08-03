Netflix comedies. That sad subgenre. There was a time when Netflix-produced films actually felt like something fresh, regardless of genre. But that was before streaming services dominated the market and everything turned into a fast-food experience. With that fresh in my mind, let me introduce the latest addition to the genre of Netflix-produced comedies: 72 Hours. We have a cast consisting of a number of familiar faces and a director whose name, at least, hints at a story.

Let's start with the plot: "To save his career, a 40-year-old advertising executive tags along with a group of 20-somethings on a wild stag do in Miami after accidentally being added to their group chat."

I hope we'll be well paid for taking part in this...

Does that sound absolutely brilliant, innovative, appealing? Then perhaps you won't agree with the views I'm about to express. But let's start from the beginning. I like comedies, or rather, I like the idea of comedies. I like being entertained and having a laugh. Unfortunately, it's extremely rare that the comedy genre really appeals to me, simply because the quality of the jokes and the overall production is far too low. There are few exceptions. I like all kinds of comedies, and it can happily be silly and over-the-top, as long as it's done with a twinkle in the eye.

We're diving into 72 Hours where Kevin Hart plays the lead role. He can be funny, but he's also the sort of actor who tends to be rather loud. Just as Adam Sandler mostly screams like a baby and Will Ferrell's go-to is also to raise his voice. Evidently, volume is synonymous with American humour. As well as Hart, we're joined by Mason Gooding, Michael Mando, Kevin Dunn, and Andy Garcia, amongst others. Garcia is the standout performer, and the scene where he and Hart meet is one of the film's few good moments. The film is directed by Tim Story, who brought us Fantastic Four (2005), Ride Along, and the remake of Shaft. He's something of a veteran but hasn't exactly delivered any gems.

This is an ad:

One of the few reasonably entertaining scenes.

You can probably guess roughly where this review is going to end up. It's yet another rushed Netflix production that relies heavily on big names. There are a couple of semi-entertaining scenes, but overall I find myself wondering right from the start whether the title's "72 hours" is meant to reflect a sense of wasted time. Because, on the whole, 72 Hours isn't worth the 105 minutes you'll need to invest in it. There are far too few bright spots, and while you might crack a smile at one point, that's about it.

If you want to round off the summer holidays with a silly, funny comedy, I'd suggest something else, as you'd be well advised to keep a safe distance from 72 Hours.