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If one were to put together a top 10 list of the world's most popular and/or well-known board games, I'd argue that 7 Wonders would feature on that list. And yet, strangely enough, I've somehow managed to avoid playing it. Incredibly odd, I agree, but that's the way it is. Well, I did buy a Duel version last year, but it wasn't much fun, so I only played it once or twice. Then again, Duel games are a completely different kettle of fish, so you shouldn't read too much into that. That is, if you didn't enjoy it as much as I didn't. As the headline suggests, I had the opportunity to review 7 Wonders, specifically the Dice variant.

I've reviewed a couple of board games recently, and compared to those, 7 Wonders Dice is extremely quick to set up. That's because there are few components. Each player takes a game board and a pen, then you put seven of the ten dice into the square box that acts as a dice cup and you're done. I'd say setting up this game takes about seven seconds (fitting, given the game's name, wouldn't you say?) from the moment you open the box until you're up and playing. That's quicker than if you were to play Chicago or Vendetta with a pack of cards.

To begin with, therefore, only seven of the ten dice in the game are used. The three grey dice represent resources (which, together with coins, are used as currency), whilst the other dice represent the building of the same colour. A player who chooses to upgrade the green house has the option to unlock the other three dice, which also represent different houses. If a player does this, a new die is added at the expense of one of the grey dice. If another player has not received enough resources, this affects them as the chance of obtaining those specific resources is now reduced. Furthermore, the other player(s) may not use the unlocked die until they themselves have unlocked it in the green building.

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Once a player has developed three of their eight buildings, the game ends. However, it is not the first player to achieve this who wins; rather, the winner is the player who has accumulated the most points (points take the form of Roman wreaths) during the course of the game. All seven tiles to choose from (seven tiles also mean that there can be up to seven players) differ slightly. To give an example, one of the game boards focuses slightly more on the red building, and if you get that one, you might want to aim specifically for that building and the red die. A certain amount of strategy is required, but at the same time, you obviously need a bit of luck with the dice.

I've played with both two and three players. My take on it is that it doesn't matter whether there are two or seven players, the game is just as difficult, or perhaps easy is the right word, after all. Why is that? Well, when you roll the dice (or rather, roll and roll - you leave them in the square dice cup, which you then stir in "circular movements," as it so elegantly puts it in the rulebook). Then all players choose a die at the same time, and because everyone chooses simultaneously, you might end up picking the same die as an opponent. That way, you can't spoil things for any other opponent. Ultimately, this also means there's absolutely no difference whether there are just two players or a full house (that is, seven players). In my view, this has both positives and negatives. It's positive because I usually only play with one other player, and as it makes no difference to the difficulty level, I get the most out of the game even with just two players. On the downside, you don't get that extra thrill when there are more players. For example, Ticket to Ride works well with two players, but it's more fun with three, and even more fun with four.

I think it's nice to have a game that offers a bit of a change of pace now and then. It doesn't have to be a game that takes 10-15 minutes to set up. Sometimes you just want to start playing without any fuss, like Smart10 or something similar. You can do just that with 7 Wonders Dice. There are relatively few rules, so the game is quick to learn. If you're looking for a game that's quick to learn and play, and works just as well with two players as it does with more - then this is the game for you!

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Score: 6,5/10

Game information:

Recommended age: 10+

Average playing time: 25 min

Number of players: 2-7

Price: £21.00