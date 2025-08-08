7 villains we love to hate

HQ

When it comes to villains, the very best are the ones that we either loathe to such a deep degree or somehow connect with and find them to be stars of their own show. Today, we're talking about the latter, the baddies that we can't help but adore at the same time, even though their very nature and aim is to make our life a living hell.

Handsome Jack - Borderlands 2

There is perhaps no villain with a greater and more overbearing personality than Borderlands 2's Handsome Jack. He is a monster of a man, but also one with so much charisma and charm, and such an excellent sense of humour that he is frankly impossible to not like. In many ways, Jack remains to this day as Borderlands' most memorable character, a personality that has transcended the various Vault Hunters and supporting stars to find himself in an echelon of his own. Whether it's ruthlessly berating the player and making them question their own self worth, playing nasty and hilarious pranks and jokes, or laying the foundation for traps like no other, Handsome Jack is a one-of-one villain.

Wario - Super Mario Universe

He's short, plump, and has a moustache that we all envy. What more is there to say about Wario? This character has grown to become a beloved fan-favourite despite the fact that he's meant to be the everything evil that Mario isn't. His name is literally the combination of Mario and the Japanese word for bad ("wariu"), and he even looks like a more evil version of the iconic red-and-blue themed plumber. Everyone knows who Wario is today, and many even regard him as their favourite character, somewhat aided by great games like WarioWare, which have given the nefarious chap a new lease on life.

GLaDOS - Portal

Even though you know she is testing on you and doing everything in her power to make your life a misery, there's just something about GLaDOS that makes hearing her signature tone such a thrill. The Portal series' famed villain has long entertained fans with her signature satire and sarcasm, so much so that it makes traversing the endless challenge rooms all the more enjoyable. Is she cold, calculating, and clearly deranged? Absolutely. Would we have it any other way? Not a chance.

The Ebony Warrior - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Yes, this isn't really a villain of the same degree as the others, but the simple motivation behind this character and the style they exude make them instantly beloved and respected. We're talking about The Ebony Warrior. Alduin, Miraak, Harkon, all those other mega threats can step aside because The Ebony Warrior doesn't have time for trivial matters. This character only appears when the player reaches near to the highest rank and it pops up completely befitted in Ebony armour, with Ebony weapons, with the intention of meeting their match and engaging in a battle that will either see them jotted into the annals of history of finally released for an eternity in Sovngarde. Big respect to this absolute titan.

Renoir - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A more recent entry but certainly one that will remain memorable for some time to come. Renoir's introduction in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one we'll not soon forget, as he instantly proves himself a powerhouse and has you hating on him for killing all your buddies. If you know the story of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, your opinions on Renoir are likely to change, and yet throughout the game we couldn't help but want to take him down. Sandfall Interactive did a great job at making him a big deal, with the echoing taps of his cane against the floor signalling doom for all intrepid Expeditioners.

Vaas - Far Cry 3

Here we have another absolute classic. Similarly to how Ubisoft peaked with protagonists when they made Ezio, it feels like they peaked with their villains when they created Vaas. He's not even the final boss of Far Cry 3, but he is its most memorable presence. Michael Mando as Vaas is a legendary gaming performance, and while we can't truly learn to love him, I could never take my eyes away whenever he appeared on screen.

Letho of Gulet - The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings

Bigger than Geralt, quicker than Geralt, balder than Geralt. Letho of Gulet has a menacing presence from his first moments on screen, and manages to rack up some incredibly impressive feats through The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings. He is a villain you want to take down, but can't help but respect how capable he is. Also, unlike Eredin in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, his boss fight actually feels like you're going through a real test. That said, I liked Letho so much that by the end of the game, I couldn't help but decide to let him live. Then, of course, he came to help out in the ending of The Witcher 3. What a swell swole bloke.