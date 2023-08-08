7 tips to prepare and enjoy your visit to the Super Nintendo World

HQ

The original Super Nintendo World in Japan was trickier to visit with the pandemic, but this summer we got the chance to pay the newer one in Universal Studios Hollywood a visit and here's a recap of our experience, with thoughts, recommendations, and of course plenty of footage of the whole thing:

7 things to keep in mind before going to the Super Nintendo World

1. Consider your budget

Prices go from $109 to $149 for general one day admission to the whole Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. This includes the Super Nintendo World but, as we explain in the video, entering this area is not guaranteed. Perhaps consider adding the early access ticket (from $20) to the cart so that you can make sure you'll make it. As long as you can be there as soon as at 8 AM, that's it...

To this, add the fourty-something dollars per Power Up Band, the collectible NFT wristbands allowing you to interact more with many of the elements, the ride, and the "mini games". Can you hear the coins popping out of your wallet?

2. Actually buy the Power Up Band

The wristband itself is nicely built and designed, and just makes the question blocks and other interactive spots work. There are vending machines where you can get yours. We got Yoshi and Toad, and joined the rankings of their respective characters in the app. Speaking of which...

3. Download and install the Universal Studios Hollywood app upon arrival

The free app, which connects to the free Wi-Fi in the park, includes a nice GPS map and a bunch of features exclusively dedicated to the Super Nintendo World corner, almost like a mobile game in its own. You can collect stamps by completing different activities, check the ranks, customise your avatar, see what you've done so far in the Super Mario World-like map... And book your virtual line:

4. Beware of the virtual line

When the Super Nintendo World is too crowded, it just closes its doors. It's the very last corner of the whole complex, which means you'll arrive there after a 20-minute walk, including long escalators, and as long as you don't stop in, say, Harry Potter's Hogwarts, or The Simpsons' Krustyland.

When this happens, only the ones who have booked an approximate time frame to enter the Super Nintendo World via the virtual line feature on the app will be allowed in. And when the doors are closed, the feature isn't even there, so you're left wondering if you'll actually make it inside.

We were told, however, that it normally opens up again for all visitors once its cleared a little bit, and that's exactly what happened. Had we known it was like this, we wouldn't have walked all the way to the Nintendo area until it was open or until our previously booked slot. Yes, there were big red posts warning about this, but who reads red signs?

5. Don't go on a Sunday when the Super Mario Bros. Movie is still kicking

It's also true that we didn't spend a full day (we arrived at 4 PM), that we wanted to leave early (we had booked for dinner elsewhere), and that it was a summer Sunday when the Mario fever was still widespread due to the movie. If you are on vacation and can choose any other day in the week, now that the craze is over, and more so with the aforementioned early access, you'll get the most out of it.

6. Book at the Toadstool Cafe

The restaurant at the Super Nintendo World is one of the most captivating spaces and perhaps the best experience for the whole family. The venue itself, the way you select your meals, the themed food, the cooking Toads... everything smells and, well, tastes as if you were in the Mushroom Kingdom itself, and if you don't book beforehand, you'll have a hard time trying to get a table.

7. If you miss the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride, you're missing half of the whole experience

Finally, one thing that might not seem as obvious at first. The Mario Kart ride is very good with its fine AR gimmick and the "multiplayer" approach to the karts, where several riders can enjoy the experience in groups and teams, and where you actually compete in a beautifully crafted track.

That is of course the main hook of the whole Super Nintendo World other than the environment itself, but if you skip the ride for some reason, you must know that some of the very best indoor areas have been built as part of the up to two hours (!) queueing space leading to the ride. So, if you don't wait in line for the ride, you'll miss the quite fan-serving Yoshi's Island's scenery and Bowser's Castle's interiors, including a non-canonical but very cool and interesting Bowser's Lab. The same or even more love and effort went into this than into the almost-perfect outdoor elements, and it really makes time go faster as you are amazed by every single detail.

For more tips and impressions, play the full video, which was recorded at the very gates of Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom Castle.