7-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton prepares for races by playing Mario Kart

HQ

If you wonder how Formula 1 driver's prepare for race weekends, GQ has now asked this very question to seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. Speaking with the Mercedes-AMG driver, Hamilton touches upon his essentials for travelling to and from Grand Prix around the world.

Hamilton notes that alongside ensuring he always takes headphones and a travel pillow with him, he always brings his Nintendo Switch, because he's "always playing Mario Kart!"

While we know that Mario Kart can get pretty hectic and intense, no doubt there are some other steps that Hamilton takes to prepare before jumping into an F1 car, even if Nintendo's kart racer makes up a portion of that process.