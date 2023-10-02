Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton prepares for races by playing Mario Kart

The F1 driver talked about how he always travels with his Nintendo Switch.

If you wonder how Formula 1 driver's prepare for race weekends, GQ has now asked this very question to seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton. Speaking with the Mercedes-AMG driver, Hamilton touches upon his essentials for travelling to and from Grand Prix around the world.

Hamilton notes that alongside ensuring he always takes headphones and a travel pillow with him, he always brings his Nintendo Switch, because he's "always playing Mario Kart!"

While we know that Mario Kart can get pretty hectic and intense, no doubt there are some other steps that Hamilton takes to prepare before jumping into an F1 car, even if Nintendo's kart racer makes up a portion of that process.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

