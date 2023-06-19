Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

7 out of 10 of the most anticipated Steam titles included with Game Pass

Now that the smoke has settled after "not-E3", there have been major changes to the list of the most anticipated Steam titles.

Last week, Microsoft had its Xbox Games Showcase where a lot of new games were announced, and also presented more about the titles we already knew. Several games also had their release dates confirmed, and others were announced for Game Pass.

And apparently it seems that Microsoft made the right decision when it comes to the latter category. Insider Klobrille points out that of the ten most anticipated games on Steam, seven of them are included as 'day one' titles with Game Pass. This is what the list looks like, with the Game Pass games in bold:


  1. Starfield

  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong

  3. Party Animals

  4. Manor Lords

  5. Hades II

  6. Payday 3

  7. Frostpunk 2

  8. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

  9. Ark II

  10. Cities: Skylines II

Which of these Game Pass titles do you plan to download and play yourself?

