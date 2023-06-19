7 out of 10 of the most anticipated Steam titles included with Game Pass

HQ

Last week, Microsoft had its Xbox Games Showcase where a lot of new games were announced, and also presented more about the titles we already knew. Several games also had their release dates confirmed, and others were announced for Game Pass.

And apparently it seems that Microsoft made the right decision when it comes to the latter category. Insider Klobrille points out that of the ten most anticipated games on Steam, seven of them are included as 'day one' titles with Game Pass. This is what the list looks like, with the Game Pass games in bold:



Starfield

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Party Animals

Manor Lords

Hades II

Payday 3

Frostpunk 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Ark II

Cities: Skylines II



Which of these Game Pass titles do you plan to download and play yourself?