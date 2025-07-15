7 must play indies this summer

HQ

The summer is a wonderful time of the year, but it's also a much steadier period too, especially for video game fans. During July, in particular, there is usually a lower cadence of big games worthy of checking out, but that's a good thing at the same time, as it opens the opportunity to devote some time and attention to the smaller and less well-known games out there. So, with that being the case, we've come together as an editorial team to pick out a handful of indie games you should check out this summer.

Mycopunk

Helldivers on the Savage Planet with a Hinterberg flair. That's one way to describe Pigeons at Play's Mycopunk, an action-packed cooperative shooter where the aim is to team up with a group of friends and to rid a distant planet of a growing fungal threat. Yep, the idea of this colourful and chaotic game is to join the New Atlas Hazard Crew, a bunch of unusual robots who are given one final lease at life by being tasked with eradicating a fungus that is spreading through the galaxy, all by utilising an array of powerful weapons and tools and proceeding to blast the infectious lifeform to smithereens.

Islanders: New Shores

A much different style of game, The Station's Islanders: New Shores is a calm and relaxing casual city-builder where the aim is to create diverse and intricate metropolises on distant and isolated islanders in the midst of a wide ocean. Faced with the challenges of effectively growing these cities while managing limited space and resources, this project is ideal for those looking to kick back and puzzle their way to paradise, all while basking in a loving and striking minimalist presentation.

Everdeep Aurora

Who needs Donkey Kong Bananza when Nautilus Games is here with a perfectly reasonable platforming alternative. Everdeep Aurora is a 2D adventure that follows a young kitten who must find their missing mother, all by exploring an underground metropolis populated by all manner of different beasts. With a lovely retro 16-bit appearance, this game is designed to reflect the classics of that era, proving that 2D can be just as fun as 3D when handled correctly.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

With it being the height of the summer, you may be searching for a break from the heat and sun. If so, why not head to the snowy alps to shred some powder in Megagon Industries' Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, a skiing version of the hit downhill cycling title. Similar to that beloved game, the aim here is to cruise down a mountain as fast and creatively as possible, either to beat a time limit or your friends. With simplistic and straightforward mechanics, this is an easy and entertaining option.

Peak

Peak gaming at its finest. Peak is a cooperative game created by indie darling studios Landfall and Aggro Crab, combining to create LandCrab. You play as a boy scout stranded on a deserted island, having to climb your way to the peak in order to call a ride home. You and up to three friends will climb, scavenge, and face off against the elements all while supporting each other in this massive surprise hit. You've seen the highlights by now, and playing the game with friends is just as fun as the clips would have you believe.

R.E.P.O.

Another game made famous by online clips, R.E.P.O. is a tiny bit costlier than Peak, and is a bit of a spookier experience, but the game still manages to be an absolute blast with friends. Play as expressive little robots trying to capture artefacts and bring them home. Horrifying creatures and physics-based shenanigans stand in your way, and are sure to create some great laughs and scares with friends as you avoid getting eaten to death by bugs on these summer nights.

DOGWALK

It's short, it's casual, it's cosy and - best of all - it's free. Blender Studio's lovely adventure comes at the price of nothing, and for winter lovers out there, it can give you a reminder of colder, snowier days. Play as a dog dragging around his little kid owner in this mini open world, which brings hand-crafted models into a wholesome gaming experience. You might only get part of an evening out of this compared to other entries on this list, but it can act as a pretty little detox after a long day.