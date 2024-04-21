English
7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die is finally leaving early access after almost 12 years

Version 1.0 will include a new challenge system, more zombie variance, and remade vehicle assets.

The Fun Pimps has announced that 7 Days to Die is leaving early access after almost 12 years.

The 1.0 version of the zombie survival game is planned to release soon and it includes a boatload of improvements, including a new challenge system, more zombie variance, updated controller support, and remade vehicle assets. In a newly released roadmap, the developer has also confirmed a wardrobe system, bandits, and a story mode, as well as Steam Workshop support are on the way.

It has been noted though that the game has raised up to $44.99 on all platforms. Before then though, it's receiving a last chance sale 22nd-29th April.

7 Days to Die

