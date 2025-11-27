"67" picked as 2025 Word of the Year... And it doesn't even have a definition (but here's what it means)

HQ

Dictionary.com has selected a set of numbers as its 2025 Word of the Year: "67," pronounced "six seven." Unlike typical choices, the term has no real definition, reflecting a slang trend embraced by Gen Alpha across social media, sports, and schools.

If you have seen it before, but you don't know what it means, here's the explanation: The term originated from Philadelphia rapper Skrilla's song Doot Doot (6 7), released last December. Of course, you can find the song in the video below.

While initially used in a negative context, it quickly went viral online, appearing in TikTok basketball highlights featuring LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets guard who stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall. And other athletes, including LeBron James and Paige Bueckers.

Despite its ubiquity, the meaning of "67" remains deliberately vague. Dictionary.com describes it as "meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical," highlighting its role as a cultural connector rather than a word with a fixed definition.

Experts suggest that the power of "67" lies in the sense of belonging it fosters. The term outpaced contenders like broligarchy, clanker, tradwife, and tariff to claim the top spot, proving that the word of 2025 is less about definition and more about shared experience.