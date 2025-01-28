66-million-year-old fossilised vomit unveiled in Denmark

HQ

In a discovery that may make you rethink your lunch, paleontologists in Denmark have uncovered a fossilised piece of animal vomit, dating back to the Cretaceous period. Found by an amateur fossil hunter on the Cliffs of Stevns, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the vomit is believed to have come from a fish that regurgitated parts of sea lilies it couldn't digest. This unusual find, dating back 66 million years, is composed of calcareous sea lily fragments that help scientists piece together ancient ecosystems. Experts say the discovery is a key piece in understanding the relationships between species in the prehistoric food chain. Jesper Milan, a palaeontologist involved in the study, described it as "truly an unusual find" in a Østsjællands Museum news release, noting that the vomit gives insight into the types of creatures that were consumed by others long before humans roamed the earth.

Would you have ever guessed that vomit could reveal so much about the past?

Østsjællands Museum

This is an ad: