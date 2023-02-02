65 changes release date

HQ

65, the upcoming time-travelling dinosaur movie with Adam Driver, has changed its release date, moving forward by one week to drop on the 10th of March.

There hasn't been a specific reason given for this, but it might be to dodge battling with Shazam! Fury of the Gods upon release, as both 65 and the latest DC movie were initially meant to drop on the 17th of March.

Now, 65 will instead have to compete for box office cash with the new Scream movie. While there may not be much of a crossover audience, as the two films are of different genres, Scream VI is expected to be a big hit nonetheless.

Are you excited for 65?

Thanks, Deadline.