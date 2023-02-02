Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

65 changes release date

The film will now release one week earlier.

65, the upcoming time-travelling dinosaur movie with Adam Driver, has changed its release date, moving forward by one week to drop on the 10th of March.

There hasn't been a specific reason given for this, but it might be to dodge battling with Shazam! Fury of the Gods upon release, as both 65 and the latest DC movie were initially meant to drop on the 17th of March.

Now, 65 will instead have to compete for box office cash with the new Scream movie. While there may not be much of a crossover audience, as the two films are of different genres, Scream VI is expected to be a big hit nonetheless.

Are you excited for 65?

Thanks, Deadline.

65

