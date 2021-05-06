61 games will join the GeForce Now library in May

You're watching Advertisements

Nvidia is making sure that May is a month that you won't forget by adding over 60 (61 to be precise) games to the GeForce Now library over the month, with 17 coming as soon as this week.

Arriving today, members can look to find these titles on the platform:





Alan Wake (Steam)



Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Steam)



Assetto Corsa (Steam)



Beat Cop (Steam)



Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (Steam)



Chronicon (Steam)



Death Rally (Steam)



Hitman 2: Silent Assassin (Steam)



The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Epic Games Store)



MotoGP21 (Steam)



Observer System Redux (Epic Games Store)



Pacify (Steam)



Pine (Free on Epic Games Store until May 13)



Project: Gorgon (Steam)



THE SHORE (Steam)



Steep (Steam)



Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Steam)



And then further down the line, also in May 2021, Beyond Good and Evil, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, Necromunda: Underhive Wars, Enlisted, and a whole range of others will also be making their way to the service.

GeForce Now is Nvidia's version of a cloud-based gaming service that allows subscribers to play the titles in its library without needing a powerful PC. It is similar to the likes of Google Stadia, xCloud, and PlayStation Now, except instead of selling you games, it links with your other PC store accounts (i.e. Steam and Epic Games Store) to be able to play the games you already own.

You can check out the blog post that details all the other upcoming games arriving in May over here.