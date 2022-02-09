60,000 gamers want a refund for Battlefield 2042

HQ

The launch of Battlefield 2042 has been a pretty sad story for everyone. Dice did get very mixed reviews, EA didn't even mention it's sales during their financial report this week and the community has been stuck with an unfinished game that isn't getting nearly the love it needs.

As this is the internet era, a petition was started to make EA refund Battlefield 2042 for unhappy gamers as they clearly didn't get what they paid for. Petitions like these usually don't mean anything, but this one has actually started to get so much traction that it's getting interesting. While we really doubt EA will do any reimbursing, we could imagine they might do other things to please the clearly upset community like free content.

You'll find the petition on Petition.org if you want your money back for Battlefield 2042 and want to voice your support, it currently has amassed 60,000 signatures and it's growing fast.

Would you refund your Battlefield 2042 if you could?