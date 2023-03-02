600 million people have downloaded eFootball 2023

HQ

While eFootball 2022 had its demons when it first launched, the game has grown and expanded, and even evolved into eFootball 2023, something that has seen fans flocking to in droves.

To this end, Konami has now announced that 600 million people have downloaded and played eFootball since its release, and that to mark this pretty momentous milestone, it will be running a rewarding campaign in-game.

From now until March 30, anyone who logs into eFootball 2023 will be given 10 coins per day (making for a maximum of 280 coins over the full period). To add to this, anyone who scores a goal with Neymar Jr between March 2-16 or Lionel Messi from March 16-30 will be rewarded with more coins, Game Points, and even 10,000 EXP. But the cream of the crop is the second free reward, which will see all who log into the game rewarded with the Show Time Neymar Jr card that has a 96 rating, making it a sought after reward indeed.

There will also be a coin sale during this milestone period, as well as a special skills event to boot.

Catch the Show Time event trailer below.