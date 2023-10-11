60 years of Doctor Who is coming to BBC iPlayer

HQ

While Doctor Who streams on Disney+ these days for many regions outside of the UK, in the UK, we still rely on BBC iPlayer as being the one-stop shop to catch the sci-fi series beyond terrestrial television. The catch however is that only the latest few seasons are on the platform, but this is soon set to change.

The BBC has announced that to mark the 60th anniversary of the longest-running sci-fi TV series, it will be putting every single episode of the show on BBC iPlayer. This will mean that 60 years of Doctor Who, spanning over 800 episodes will be coming to the platform, all at the start of next month.

The episodes, which include spin-offs like The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood, and Class, will all be debuting on November 1, 2023, just in time for David Tennant to step back into the role of the Doctor for the 60th anniversary episodes that are premiering later this year.