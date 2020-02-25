60 Seconds! is finally coming to PS4 and Xbox One

At long last, console owners can experience the horrors of surviving in a nuclear shelter when 60 Seconds! releases on March 6 on PS4 and Xbox One.

It's been quite a wait too. Originally released a whole five years ago for PC players (and a couple of years ago on Switch), 60 seconds! focuses on a darkly comic situation of only having a minute to grab what you can before heading into a nuclear bunker with your family to survive the apocalypse for as long as possible.

This doesn't seem to be the Reatomised version, however, which featured new textures and updated graphics with 4K support along with added opportunities and the relationship system.

Fortunately, Xbox One owners do get a 15% discount if you pre-order 60 Seconds! on the Microsoft Store.

Will you be hopping into this post-nuclear survival game?