60 Minutes veteran Scott Pelley fired after clash with new conservative CBS management

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Not too long ago, Paramount's new ownership team, that remains close with President Trump and his administration, installed former The Free Press owner Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief at CBS, and ever since then there's been clashes between staff and herself.

This has now resulted in one of the legendary reporters on the iconic 60 Minutes being fired outright, presumably because of a critical all-hands meeting, where the same person criticised Weiss and management for their political biases.

We're talking about Scott Pelley here, who's been terminated "for cause" according to CBS, and it's predicted by analysts that Pelley will take legal action against the network for the cause and manner of his termination.

After the meeting between staff where he criticized Weiss-appointed executive producer Nick Bilton, he received the following letter from Bilton himself:

"Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you. Your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately."

Pelley says in a statement that "the new owner of our network" is casting aside the legacy of 60 Minutes, "apparently to curry a moment of favour with the Trump administration."