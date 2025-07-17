60+ dead in horrible fire at a burning mall in Iraq

HQ

While we keep hearing about fires consuming forests around the world in the summer, which endanger both wildlife and human lives, today's heart-breaking fire news comes from a different source. A whole shopping mall was set on fire in Kut, Iraq, killing at least 61 people, according to The New York Times.

Locals put the blame on the construction quality (not its age, as the shopping centre was actually opened recently) of the five-story building, which then was met with the weak local capacity against fires.

The conflagration started yesterday and lasted overnight, taking 61 lives including children. As per usual in these cases, breathing smoke seemed to be the main cause of death, while 14 completely burned corpses are yet to be identified.

As per what caused the fire to begin with, all points to an electric malfunction, as arson appears to be out of the question while investigations are ongoing.