6 Best Christmassy Games to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

The holiday season is a time of celebration and leisure. Playing games can help create a festive atmosphere while you sip hot cocoa and warm yourself by the fireplace. For this season, many online games have incorporated holiday-themed elements, including new graphics, new currencies, and bonus features. These games capture the spirit of Christmas while offering players engaging gameplay, whether it's progressing through the levels, completing tasks, or working towards the main character's holiday-themed goal.

Online casinos are never ones to shy away from the Christmas spirit, and their game offerings reflect this enthusiasm. Many popular slots and casino games have been given holiday-themed makeovers, allowing players to enjoy their favorite titles. Additionally, using cryptocurrencies to play in an Ethereum casino has several perks such as speedy transactions, instant deposits, and withdrawals, and comes with lower transaction fees. Players can easily select and jump into their preferred holiday-themed games.

Christmas Bonanza is a slot game developed by Big Time Gaming that offers players a maximum win potential of 21,600x of their bet. The game features six reels, with 117, 649 pay lines and high-paying symbols which are differently coloured gifts. Players can trigger free spins while playing and can expect a 96% Return To Player (RTP) rate on all bets. While the background doesn't heavily emphasize Christmas, it does feature a snowy background that adds to the game's visual appeal.

Midas Golden Touch has a Christmas Edition is a popular holiday-themed variant of the classic slot game. This high-volatility game features 15 pay lines and offers players a chance to win up to 10,100x their bet. With an RTP of 96.17%, the game also includes a bonus buy feature that allows players to purchase free spins. Although the game incorporated Christmas trees into its visuals, the high-paying symbols remain familiar to players.

Ho Ho Tower is another festive slot game perfect for the holiday season. This game features 99 pay lines and has a top win of 1,500x your bet. One of the main features includes a prize wheel bonus. The bonus game is triggered when players land three bonus symbols on the reels. Players can win various cash prizes am potentially reach substantial payouts.

In 2020, Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5. The superhero game is set in New York City during the Christmas season. The storyline follows Miles as he returns home from school to spend time with his family and friends during the holidays. However, this festive season is far from peaceful with evil lurking close by. Miles has to protect his home on his own while Peter is away dealing with his own challenges. The game is a great opportunity for Marvel fans to get to know Miles as a stand-alone character, separate from the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker.

Dead Rising 4 uses Christmas as a backdrop while the main character battles zombies. In this Christmas version of the game, plenty of Christmas decorations can be used as weapons by the protagonist Frank West. Players help the main character clear his name while he investigates an outbreak of zombies in Colorado. Players can enjoy dispatching zombies while listening to a Christmas soundtrack.

Saints Row 4: How the Saints Saved Christmas incorporates several pop culture tropes that can be identified in the game. The Third Street Saints have superpowers used to escape a simulation run by alien invaders in the base game. The Saints are going back to the alien-run simulation to save Santa Claus. The mission is prompted by the future version of a character named Shaundi, who travels back in time to warn them about an evil "Santa Clawz" that will be a major threat in the future if this Santa Claus is not rescued in time.

The Yakuza series also embraces the Christmas spirit in several of its games. Yakuza 0,1,2,5, and remakes Kiwami, all take place in December. Many installments feature missions set during the holiday season, with festive decorations adorning the game world. Players can also enjoy Christmas music playing in the background during various missions, adding to the seasonal atmosphere. For instance, in Yakuza Kiwami, players are tasked with finding Santa Clause at one point in the game.

It is important to remember that playing Christmas-themed games can be a great way to boost your mood while you enjoy watching snowflakes animations fall, impressive graphics, and Christmas music. This can be a fun pastime with friends while gathering around the console, or to try their luck at holiday-themed slot games for potential festive winnings.