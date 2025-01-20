5Ms crowned as the first ever Smite 2 esports champions

HQ

The very first major Smite 2 competitive tournament has come to a close. Late yesterday, the finale for the 2025 Founder's Series was hosted, with this seeing the best Smite 2 players from around the world in attendance and battling it out at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas to be the inaugural trophy lifters.

With this being the case, the victor has been determined and this honour went to the team known as 5Ms, a squad built up of former Smite veterans. The team included Mohaned Walied "Cherryo" Dewedar, Lucas "Screammmmm" Spracklin, Benjamin "BennyQ" Qiu, Michael "PolarBearMike" Heiss, and Jarod "CycloneSpin" Nguyen, and was coached by Christian "Cabom" Dura.

This result not only sees 5Ms named champion but also sees them heading home with $120,000 worth of the total $300,000 prize pool. As for what the future holds for Smite 2 esports, we're still waiting to hear more from Titan Forge Games.