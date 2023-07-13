5-minute Oppenheimer trailer might raise your expectations even further

HQ

Christopher Nolan knows there's usually a lot of hype surrounding his movies and that many are more than willing to pay quite a lot to see them in IMAX. That hasn't stopped him from releasing the opening minutes of some of them for free, and many probably thought Oppenheimer joined those ranks today.

Because Universal has released what's called an "opening look" for Oppenheimer, the it's actually a 5-minute trailer basically giving us a quick overview of what to expect from the scene both in terms of action, drama and humour. Not that I'm complaining when it continues to look very exciting.

Which movie will see next week: Barbie, Oppenheimer or both?