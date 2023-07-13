Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Oppenheimer

5-minute Oppenheimer trailer might raise your expectations even further

It's almost a summary of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie.

Christopher Nolan knows there's usually a lot of hype surrounding his movies and that many are more than willing to pay quite a lot to see them in IMAX. That hasn't stopped him from releasing the opening minutes of some of them for free, and many probably thought Oppenheimer joined those ranks today.

Because Universal has released what's called an "opening look" for Oppenheimer, the it's actually a 5-minute trailer basically giving us a quick overview of what to expect from the scene both in terms of action, drama and humour. Not that I'm complaining when it continues to look very exciting.

Oppenheimer

