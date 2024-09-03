57% of all web-based text has been AI generated, according to study

HQ

As it bloomed in 2023 it continues to dominate the internet and discussions around it in 2024. That's right, we're once again talking AI. Rather than open up the cans of worms around the use of it in art or the idea of it taking people's jobs, instead today we're looking at how it's actually tricking itself by being too dominant on the internet.

According to a study from a team of Amazon Web Services researchers (thanks, Forbes) around 57% of all web-based text is either AI-generated or has been run through an AI algorithm before being posted. With so much AI-generated slop out there, there are fears it could be killing the internet, and itself.

As AI screens the internet for more data, researchers have found that it will end up picking up other AI-generated content and basing its own research off that as if it were fact. This can lead to a lot of real facts being lost as AI often scraps lesser-known data for whatever is being propagated the most. This leads to model collapse, which is when AI feeds on its own synthetic data so much it loses a grip on reality, recycling its own data and relying only on that. To ensure AI's own future, we might have to keep a body of non-AI content preserved within the internet for it to use.

