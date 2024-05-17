55 Summer Game Fest partners confirmed

HQ

When E3 disappeared, many people thought it provided all publishers with better opportunities to run their own major events when they want instead, which would result in a better spread over the year. But despite the fact that we haven't had an E3 in three years - all major publishers (who previously participated in E3) continue to have their events during the period the expo should have taken place.

Even though the trade show itself is missed, we have Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest (at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on the 7th of June), which is best known for the game-packed stream that opens the event. And now Keighley has announced the line-up for this year's event, which is a hefty 55 developers, publishers, hardware makers and more.

You can check them all out in the X post below, as you can see, expected names like PlayStation, Steam and Xbox are all there - but so are more unexpected ones like Netflix Games and Samsung Gaming Hub. Of the big names, only Nintendo is noticeably absent, but they'll have their own stream later in June anyway.