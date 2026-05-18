5.2-magnitude earthquake in China leaves two dead and thousands evacuated following the collapse of several buildings

HQ

This morning, European time, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern China, in the Guangxi Autonomous Region. The city of Liuzhou has been particularly hard hit by the quake, and authorities have reported two deaths at the time of writing. There are also several people missing and more than 7,000 people evacuated from the area, particularly from the village of Tiyang, where several buildings have collapsed and there are fears of structural damage to many others.

Local authorities have warned of disruptions to transport links whilst they work to restore them. The stability of the railway infrastructure is also being checked. Electricity, water and gas services are operating normally, as are the main roads and land transport routes.

The earthquake struck the region in the early hours of the morning, and according to the state broadcaster CCTV (via Reuters), thirteen buildings collapsed. In addition to the two confirmed fatalities, one person is missing and four others have been taken to hospital with injuries of varying severity.