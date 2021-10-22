512GB and 2TB storage cards for Xbox Series S/X announced

HQ

Expanding your storage for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X isn't cheap. Quite the opposite, actually, as their SSD solutions means really pricey components which have got even worse due to the global semiconductor shortage.

If you want more storage for Xbox Series S/X, Microsoft has opted for a proprietary format with Storage Expansion Cards. So far, there is only one option available, it is being manufactured by Seagate and offers an extra 1TB storage. Until now, as two more models have been announced today.

If you need more storage or don't want to pay as much money, there is 512GB and 2TB storage cards coming as well. Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card can be pre-ordered starting today and is priced $139.99 in the US with a planned launch mid-November. Pre-orders for the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card starts next month, and it launches early December for a price of $399.99.

A lot of money, but there are way to save some cash. Games for previous Xbox generations can be played straight from a way cheaper (and bigger) external hard drive. It is also possible to store Xbox Series S/X games on an external hard drive as it only takes minutes to move them back and forth. This way, you don't have to download games every time you feel like playing something not installed on your internal SSD.