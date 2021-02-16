Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
50-minute long Nintendo Direct to take place tomorrow

The show is dedicated to available games and new ones coming within the first half of 2021.

It's been a while since we've had a Nintendo Direct, but that drought is finally coming to an end, as tomorrow we're getting a 50-minute long show dedicated to available games and games coming to the platform over the course of the first half of 2021.

The show is expected to start at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET tomorrow, February 17, but as for what might be shown or revealed, that remains to be determined. We know for certain that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate seems to be on the cards, as the announcement post teases. As for what else, we will likely be shown something Monster Hunter Rise related, as that title is getting ever closer to its launch day, and hopefully we will also be provided an update as to what the next iteration of Pokémon contains.

Either way, be sure to catch the show when it begins over here.

