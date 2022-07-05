505 Games will be at Gamescom

HQ

This year's Gamescom is in a pretty unusual spot as some of the biggest publishers around the world (Sony, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard) publicly announced that they would not be attending the annual event months before it was set to take place, leading many to wonder if other publishers would do the same. Fortunately, since that time various names in the industry have confirmed that they will be present at the massive convention, including Ubisoft, and now 505 Games as well.

Revealed in a press release, 505 Games president Neil Ralley stated, "It's with an immense sense of optimism for the future that we make this announcement. We have a diverse line up of product that we're excited to share with our partners, and the return of Gamescom is our opportunity to show our ambition and direction for the company. Everyone in attendance from 505 Games looks forward to seeing the wider gaming community again."

As for what exactly 505 Games will be bringing and showing at Gamescom, that currently remains unknown at the current time, but the publisher did state that this year's event will feature an "expanded line-up" and its "most ambitious" business presence yet.