505 Games to publish Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

It has been revealed that 505 Games is set to publish the upcoming Rabbit & Bear Studios JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The title that was first revealed in a Kickstarter campaign back in July 2020, was funded within its first day, and now it has a publisher lined-up for when it plans to release in the future.

"We have dreamed of developing a game for genre fans for many years which also celebrates everything we love and have learned as game designers," studio lead Yoshitaka Murayama said in a press release. "Our team is looking forward to working with 505 Games to bring our first of hopefully many games, Eiyuden Chronicle, to fans around the world."

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to not only be a JRPG, but also a 2.5D title created with 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds. Featuring a six-character battle system, this game is also looking to bring a deep and gripping storyline written by Yoshitaka Murayama (credited to have worked on various Suikoden titles).

To get an idea as to what you can expect coming from Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, be sure to check out the teaser trailer below.