Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

505 Games publisher sale slashes the price of many major titles on Steam

You don't have long to grab heavy-hitters such as Death Stranding, Control, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for a discounted price.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

505 Games announced some really cool sales on some major games, through an interesting initiative on Steam you can't miss. In fact, until Tuesday, September 8 (at 6pm BST), you can save up to 85% on select games, expansions, bundles, and bonus packs published by 505 Games on Valve's platform.

Among the promotions, you can opt for a 25% discount on Death Stranding's PC version - and it will be also the last chance to get the soundtrack for free - or a 20% discount on Control: Ultimate Edition; or Indivisible and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night discounted by 50%.

Among other discounts not to be missed, you can also find:

• Assetto Corsa Competizione - 50%
• Portal Knights - 60%
• Abzu - 50%
• Total Tank Simulator - 33%
• Re: Legend - 40%
• Drift21 - 33%
• Horace - 40%
• Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons - 80%

What games on sale will you buy?

505 Games publisher sale slashes the price of many major titles on Steam


Loading next content