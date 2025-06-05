505 Games announces Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement with a new trailer

The next instalment in the Bloodstained saga will feature plenty of 2D side-scrolling. The adventure begins in the 1500s, and 505 Games has this to say about its upcoming project:

"The story begins in the 16th century where the Ethereal Castle and its demonic inhabitants have been terrorizing the land and laying waste to all who defy their dark power. All attempts to destroy the castle and fight the demons have failed, leaving many noble warriors defeated and lost."

Dark forces, obscure mysteries, and mysterious castles await you. If you want to know more and see the new trailer, you can watch it below. The game is scheduled to be released in 2026 on PlayStation 5.