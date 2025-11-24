50 out of 300 Catholic school students kidnapped in Nigeria manage to escape (around 250 still captive)

HQ

50 of the more than 300 students taken from a Catholic school in Niger state last week have escaped and reunited with their families, according to the Catholic Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Church officials said the children fled on Friday and Saturday, triggering a rush of parents to St. Mary's school as they searched to see whether their children were among those freed. Around 253 students, along with 12 staff members and teachers, are still being held.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the hiring of 30,000 additional police officers and instructed authorities to remove officers from VIP protection roles so they can focus on remote regions vulnerable to attacks. The mass kidnapping has intensified pressure on the government, including renewed criticism from Trump.

Recent abductions have forced authorities to close dozens of schools in northern Nigeria, prompting further concern from church leaders. On Sunday, Pope Leo issued a public appeal for the "immediate release" of all hostages during a mass at St. Peter's Square.