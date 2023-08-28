50 Cent angry over Expendables 4 poster: "My head look like it ain't connected to my body"

HQ

Expendables 4 premieres on September 22 and brings together a bunch of tough guys, just like previous installments in the action series. We'll see Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and then 50 Cent in the roles, buts the rapper is now angry that his movie poster looks terrible.

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent writes:

"WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain't connected to my body."

The post has received almost 4000 comments with many agreeing that it looks pretty awful. See below, and judge for yourself whether 50 Cent should be angry about his poster.