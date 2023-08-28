Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

50 Cent angry over Expendables 4 poster: "My head look like it ain't connected to my body"

And many users on social media seems to agree with him.

Expendables 4 premieres on September 22 and brings together a bunch of tough guys, just like previous installments in the action series. We'll see Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and then 50 Cent in the roles, buts the rapper is now angry that his movie poster looks terrible.

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent writes:

"WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain't connected to my body."

The post has received almost 4000 comments with many agreeing that it looks pretty awful. See below, and judge for yourself whether 50 Cent should be angry about his poster.

