5 ultimate Christmas movies to get you in the holiday spirit

Christmas is just days away, folks. Days away. Yet I've not felt the spirit of the holiday quite yet. Perhaps it's because I'm older. More weathered and tired. Nah, it must be because I've not yet settled down with a mug of hot cocoa and watched the following films to get my Christmas cheer ready for the big day. If you're like me and want to feel a tad jollier before you've got to spend a day stuffing yourself with turkey and avoiding chatting to that one uncle about politics, then we've got a list of our ultimate Christmas movies for you to dig into.

5. Gremlins

Is Gremlins a Christmas movie? Yep, takes place at Christmas, dummy. While it's probably not one to watch if you've got super young kids in your family, it is a surprisingly good way to get into the Christmas spirit while having a good laugh at the over-the-top violence and behaviour of the worst Christmas presents in the world. Gremlins is never really scary, and there's a tongue-in-cheek aspect to the whole experience that lets you know Christmas shouldn't be taken too seriously. Don't force yourself into enjoying the day, and you might just have the best time of all.

4. The Holdovers

A recent, instant classic and a personal favourite of yours truly, The Holdovers is a bit like if Dead Poets Society did a Christmas special. When a boarding school for boys closes for the holidays, one grouchy history teacher is left in charge of those whose parents couldn't be bothered to pick them up. It sounds like perhaps a setup for an Adam Sandler shallow comedy, but The Holdovers has an incredible amount of depth. Dominic Sessa delivers a brilliant performance alongside Hollywood heavyweights Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. There's a tragedy to each of the characters, but the film never seeks to depress you or ruin your evening. It's a film that feels like it has always been a part of Christmas traditions, and will be a part of mine for as long as my family will persist with me watching it.

3. Elf

Speaking of tradition, there's one film that has always been on my parents' TV at Christmas eve, for as long as I can remember. That film is Elf, if you couldn't guess by the next entry on our list. My dad never fails to tear up at the scene when the people of New York sing Santa Claus is Coming to Town, and the rest of the film offers constant laughs in one of Ferrell's best works. The late great James Caan works as a wonderful contrast to Ferrell's Buddy the Elf, and it only makes the scenes funnier when you know that Caan couldn't stand Ferrell while they were filming, making his rage at the whimsical elf feel even more real. It might not be the best Christmas movie, as you can tell by it coming in at number 3, but it's a comedy that's sure to warm even the iciest hearts.

2. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The first Home Alone is a fantastic Christmas movie, somehow only bettered by its sequel, in which we see Kevin McAllister lost in the mean streets of New York. Except, the streets aren't very mean at all, and Kevin's mischievous joy quickly infects the city, even making a cameo from Donald Trump endurable despite how poorly it will have aged for some viewers. Home Alone 2 is a classic movie as much as it is a classic Christmas film, adding extra emotional weight compared to the first film, and dare I say more iconic and quotable scenes.

1. The Muppet Christmas Carol

This might be a great sin to Home Alone fans out there, and probably fans of every other Christmas movie that were hoping their favourite would reach number 1, but nothing quite gets me in the holiday spirit like The Muppet Christmas Carol. Perhaps it's the cute puppets portraying classic Dickens characters. Perhaps it's Michael Caine acting his arse off even when surrounded by nothing but felt and googly eyes. Everything succeeds in spite of itself with The Muppet Christmas Carol. It might actually be the best adaptation of the Dickens work, and feels like a shorter It's a Wonderful Life for a different generation. Don't get me wrong, I still love that classic, but if you don't want groans from the younger members of your family, perhaps this is a safer bet.

What's your go-to Christmas movie?