$5 Raspberry Pi computers to power life saving ventilators

The small and cheap Rasberry Pi computers might be known for their versatility and their uncanny ability to function from within a case made of Lego bricks, but now it seems that a much more important use than streaming and teaching kids about hardware has seen the light of day.

Intel has been asked to produce no less than 20,000 of the Broadwell CPUs, enabling the Rasberry Pi Foundation to meet demands. The first 18,000 were made within a week, making Intel's former claims of being able to deliver as normal to be true. While the order comes from the Rasberry Pi Foundation, there is no disclosure on who their end-customer is.

Raspberry Pi-powered ventilators will be tested in Colombia according to the BBC after an American robotics engineer, Marco Mascorro, invented a way to build ventilators from off the shelf components found within home depot and standard car supply shops.

In true pioneer spirit, computing code is open source.

Mass-produced versions are expected to start when the initial testing phase is over.