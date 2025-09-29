5 new GTE-cars confirmed for Project Motor Racing If you prebook the game, you will get these five GTE-machines for free...

HQ There are now only about eight weeks (barely) left until the release of Straight 4 Games' hyped debut game Project Motor Racing and ahead of this, news is pouring out regarding the cars, the online part and the different game modes that will be included. Today's news includes a special pack of five GTE cars that you who pre-order Project Motor Racing will receive, at no extra cost. The DLC pack is called the GTE Decade Pack and the cars it contains are as follows: • Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 2017

• Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 2020

• Ford GT LM GTE 2019

• Porsche 911 RSR GTE 2020

• Aston Martin Vantage GTE Do not miss our big interview with the studio head Ian Bell.