5 great TV shows that could be adapted to equally great games

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Right now, it seems like video game adaptations are all anyone can talk about when it comes to big-budget movie projects. From The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to The Last of Us, they're dominating movies and TV these days. So, we thought we might flip it around, back to how things were in the olden days. Here, we've picked 5 great recent shows that could easily find a home in video games.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Game of Thrones has already been done a fair few times with video games, but I've chosen this specific show to be adapted because I believe it best encompasses how the world of Westeros should be presented to a gaming audience. Stop trying to encompass the entire world and its conflicts within a game, and instead give us a smaller story we'd have more impact over, akin to the tales of Dunk & Egg. Rewind the clock a few years, and you could even set it during the Blackfyre Rebellion, so fans would know they're experiencing a time that matters in the grand history of Westeros, even if they're not pulling the strings. It's difficult to make a player feel impactful in such a pre-defined world with rich history, but giving us a smaller role like a hedge knight could allow for an important story for that character, even if it doesn't have a wider effect on the world.

Succession

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This might be a bit of a hear me out, but I think that the tense, ambitious atmosphere exuded from Succession would make for a great video game, and I'd style it somewhat like AdHoc's Dispatch. Part management sim, part choice-based narrative adventure, you'd be in charge of a budding media empire, but then when you're done crunching numbers, you have to deal with family drama, about the only thing we share with billionaires these days. It's not going to be for everyone, but I think this type of narrative adventure would certainly raise a few eyebrows.

Severance

This is also a bit of a difficult pitch, but probably not for the reason you might think. Severance on paper sounds like a great game. Who wouldn't want to explore the depths of Lumon Industries, and find out what's really behind those perfectly white walls? The setting is intriguing enough for a multitude of genres, the only problem might occur in making the severance aspect feel meaningful. On TV, it's easy for there to be a separate Mark S depending on if he's at work or not, but a player might be frustrated if their decisions with one version of the character are upended by another. Then again, this might be just the secret to making this game really immersive. I'm imagining a bigger budget Stanley Parable, with a much larger cast.

Tokyo Vice

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You know what gamers love? Immersion. Recently, we've seen a slew of TV shows set in Japan that have dragged the viewer into a world completely unlike their own. Shogun, Blue Eye Samurai, Tokyo Vice. If I had to pick the best show to make a video game from, though, it would be that third entry. Michael Mann's crime-soaked Tokyo of the 1990s is immediately enthralling, and you can easily see it being adapted as something like L.A. Noire Tokyo. It shouldn't be a massive, action-packed game, instead something more akin to Hitman perhaps in its gameplay, throwing us into levels as we just absorb as much of the setting as we can around us. Detective games may have crawled into being a bit of a niche these days, but I'm sure like other genres they would just need one big win to burst back onto the scene.

Silo

The Fallout thing in the subheading above was meant to be a joke, but now that I think about it, if we've got years to wait before Fallout 5 lands in our laps, there is space for another dark, post-apocalyptic world to arise. Silo as a game would make use of somewhat similar themes, but from the TV show it's clear there's a lot of differences that separate these two IPs beyond a surface level. Yes, people are living underground, but the way that communities function, the size of those communities, and plenty more differ between the two. While in Fallout, you really can't wait to get out of a vault, in Silo you'd hopefully be so intrigued by all the politics going on behind the scenes and the factions at play that you stick around in a pretty nasty environment just to see what happens next. Like a lot of these proposed adaptations, I don't think Silo should be a direct companion to the TV show, more like a spin-off that peels back another layer of the world. Even if it has to go all Dune: Awakening, and establish itself as pure fanfiction right from the get-go.

What do you think of our list? Which TV series do you think would make a phenomenal game?