5 Games to Play with that Special Someone this Valentine's Day

Gaming can often be portrayed as somewhat of a lonely experience, but for those who do have a special someone in their lives, there are plenty of opportunities to bring that partner into a co-op adventure.

As gaming only continues to grow in popularity as well, more and more couples are hoping to find that perfect game that can actually be enjoyed together, without just one person sitting and watching the other play. We've compiled a list of the five best games you can enjoy with a partner this Valentine's Day.

While It Takes Two might not sound initially like the best game for a couple to play - it does focus on a married pair on the brink of divorce, after all - it is an incredibly fun co-op experience that requires two people working together to even function.

From Hazelight Studios, It Takes Two earned worldwide critical acclaim, even winning the Game of the Year award in 2021. It's currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch, so no matter what modern platform you have, you should be set to go.

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Honestly, this list could have just been full of LEGO games, as they've all proven to be fun co-op adventures that can fit the bill no matter what you're into. Whether it be Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Batman, or Marvel, there's a LEGO game to play for that franchise.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not only the most recent title to come from TT Games, but it also contains a huge amount of content, covering all nine main Star Wars movies. Its gameplay is also really easy to pick up, and can give you a relaxed co-op experience as you collect studs and watch your enemies break apart into little pieces of plastic.

3. Don't Starve Together

From two cutesy, wholesome games to something a bit creepier now in Don't Starve Together. Again, a lot of other survival classics could've taken a spot on this list, but in Don't Starve Together you get a little bit more than just the usual mining, cutting, and crafting, as the cartoonish, Tim Burton-esque visuals will both charm and creep you out at the same time.

Don't Starve Together is a potentially challenging experience, but it's one that mostly remains mysterious and somewhat spooky while also being a good bit of fun. For those who may have tired of their Minecraft and Terraria worlds, this is certainly one to try out.

4. Cuphead

This one is definitely not for the faint of heart and could cause a good deal of frustration due to its difficulty. However, if you and your partner consider yourselves elite gamers, there's no real reason not to take on the roles of Mugman and Cuphead in their fantastic run-and-gun adventure.

Cuphead recently received a big DLC in the form of The Delicious Last Course as well, so there's some great new content to explore alongside the original game. Despite its difficulty, Cuphead is a phenomenal game that stands out due to its unique visual style inspired by the early animations of the 1920s and 30s.

5. Portal 2

Portal 2's singleplayer is lauded as one of the greatest puzzle games of all time, and its co-op campaign is no slouch either. Letting you play as two adorable robots making their way through Aperture Labs, Portal 2's co-op is another puzzle title, but it's such a classic game we couldn't help but slap it on this list.

While initially releasing in 2011, Portal 2 has recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch, breathing some new life into the game and introducing it to a whole new audience. If you've not yet managed to give this one a go, be sure to try it out with your partner this Valentine's Day.

There are plenty of other games that can be enjoyed either on the couch together or online if you're in a long-distance relationship, but these are just a few definitely worth a try if you've not got round to playing them just yet. Do you have a favourite game to play with your partner? Let us know.