4A Games, Frogwares and GSC Game World comments on the war

Today it's exactly one year since Russia started the war against Ukraine, killing tens of thousands of people, driving millions from their homes and causing immeasurable environmental damage. Fortunately, the quick victory Russia had expected never happened and Ukraine still stands and has even started to regain lost territory.

Now three of the most prominent developers from Ukraine have shared their thoughts about the year that has passed, 4A Games (Metro series, GSC Game World (S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl), and Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes The Awakened). We've included their posts below and can especially recommend you to check out the latter. It's a long thread of tweets from employees sharing their personal stories of a completely unnecessary tragedy that never should have happened.







