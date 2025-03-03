4A Games explains that they are still very much around and working on the next Metro

HQ

Several of the developers who were previously involved in developing the Metro series at 4A Games Ukraine, have now formed their own studio called Reburn. As we could tell you last week, they have announced their first game, La Quimera, and have for understandable reasons chosen to leave Russia as a venue in favour of Latin America.

However, 4A Games is still around and continues to develop the Metro series, and seems to think that it was a bit confusing when Reburn in the press release introduced itself as the former Metro developer. They have now released a statement wishing their old colleagues good luck with La Quimera and explaining that they will continue working on the Metro series.

"We are 4A Games.

We are the team that created and built the Metro games you know and love. We're still making the next Metro with Dmitry Glukhovsky, the same core founders, leadership, developers, and nearly 20 years experience on the series. We also have our other new IP project in the works. We'll reveal more about both when we're ready.

We are proudly Ukrainian in our roots, and in the majority of our diverse team. We make games from our offices in Kyiv and Sliema, as well as remotely, and even sometimes from the front line in Ukraine. We now have studios in two countries, but the majority of our team remain in Ukraine - roughly 150 out of about 200+. The rest work in Malta, or remotely."

The reason for splitting the company is explained as follows:

"We continued to work closely with our remaining Ukrainian colleagues at "4A Games Ukraine" on Metro Exodus through an outsource relationship led by us. Once Metro Exodus and its DLC was released, we created another Kyiv studio under 4A Games Limited and welcomed roughly 50 more of our colleagues to continue on with us, while 4A Games Ukraine continued to pursue their own project La Quimera, as a completely separate entity and recently renamed themselves Reburn."

But there seems to be no discord between these Ukrainian studios, and 4A Games concludes by "wishing them every success", before declaring that it's time to "get back to making Metro", and ending with "Слава Україні!" (Glory to Ukraine).