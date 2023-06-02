489 of you were defeated by Rick the Door Technician

HQ

Now that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been out for over a month, Respawn Entertainment has shared a bunch of information about how players approached and faced the game. Between stances, hair and beard combos, and even how people most frequently died, some of the stats are incredibly alarming.

And we say this because somehow, 489 Survivor players managed to be defeated by Rick the Door Technician, a boss that can almost be described as comic relief. Granted there were some other rather questionable choices made by Survivor players, including the hair and beard combos that sees players favouring the crew cut and short beard duo.

Looking more at gameplay, Single was the most popular stance, with Crossguard being the least popular, white was the favourite Lightsaber colour, generally people played the game on Jedi Knight difficulty, and the Rancor proved to be one hell of an opponent, claiming over 9 million confirmed kills.

You can see the full infographic below.