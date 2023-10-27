Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

45 million people have already pre-registered for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

The game doesn't launch until spring 2024.

Activision has celebrated 20 years of Call of Duty by posting a blog post that looks back on all of the mainline instalments into the series over the years. But, right at the end, the article also touches a little on the future and the games that will be coming down the line.

To this end, the article notes that despite Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile not looking to launch or make its debut until an unspecified date in spring 2024, the game has already notched up 45 million pre-registered players. Needless to say, this is an enormous amount.

The Warzone series has seen huge amounts of success throughout the years, with Call of Duty: Warzone managing to surpass 100 million players within a year of launching. No doubt with the number of pre-registered users already on board, the mobile take is aiming for similar heights.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

