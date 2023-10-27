45 million people have already pre-registered for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Activision has celebrated 20 years of Call of Duty by posting a blog post that looks back on all of the mainline instalments into the series over the years. But, right at the end, the article also touches a little on the future and the games that will be coming down the line.

To this end, the article notes that despite Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile not looking to launch or make its debut until an unspecified date in spring 2024, the game has already notched up 45 million pre-registered players. Needless to say, this is an enormous amount.

The Warzone series has seen huge amounts of success throughout the years, with Call of Duty: Warzone managing to surpass 100 million players within a year of launching. No doubt with the number of pre-registered users already on board, the mobile take is aiming for similar heights.